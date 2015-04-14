© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Fund wants Qualcomm to split in two

So called activist investor Jana Partners is asking Qualcomm to spin off its chip business from its patent-licensing unit.

Jana – which is one of Qualcomm's biggest shareholders – also wants the company to cut costs as well as accelerate stock buyback. Other than changing its executive pay structure that is, according to a Reuters report.



"We believe that the board and management recognize the need to address its historical underperformance and improve investor perceptions of the company," Jana said in a quarterly letter sent to investors seen by Reuters.