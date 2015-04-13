© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Plessey expands distribution network with ROM Elektronik

Plessey Semiconductors has entered into a sales representative agreement with ROM Electronik Ltd., an electronics distributor headquartered close to Istanbul.

The agreement will expand Plessey's European network with coverage in the Turkish market for its GaN-on-Silicon LED products.



Resat Erunsal, Director of ROM Elektronik, said, "Plessey's MaGIC process is an innovative approach to LED production that offers potential cost savings in terms of wafer size scalingand improved binning over conventional LEDs. In addition, the Chip Scale Packaging techniques will open new doors for creating new design wins and expanding business to new markets and reaching new customers, we believe. At ROM, we are dedicated to provide the best design solutions and services to our customers and we are sure that the innovative approach of Plessey will add more value to the lighting manufacturers in Turkey."



David Owen, Plessey's Marketing Director, added, "Plessey is very pleased to work with a distributor that has been focusing on the Solid Sate Lighting market for a considerable number of years. ROM Elektronikhas a dedicated team working in the lighting segment and therefore considerable knowledge of the growing Turkish lighting industry and customer base, which will accelerate the time to market for Plessey GaN-on-Silicon LEDs in this region."