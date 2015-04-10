© andreypopov dreamstime.com

EBV Elektronik expands agreement with Cypress Semiconductor

EBV Elektronik is extending its franchise with Cypress Semiconductor. The new agreement is effective immediately.

The extended agreement gives EBV Elektronik and its customers access to the entire portfolio of Cypress products including the Programmable Systems Division range of products featuring Cypress’ PSoC families of devices.



“Cypress is traditionally strong in a variety of segments including automotive, consumer, medical and industrial applications as well as aerospace and telecommunications”, comments Karim Khebere, Vice President Technical Development at EBV Elektronik. “This matches perfectly with EBV’s strength providing excellent service, technical support and expertise to our customers in these areas. With the extended agreement we will be able to provide an expanded Cypress portfolio to our customers by ensuring this exceptional service and support for these products.”