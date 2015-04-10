© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Alpha opens manufacturing & training facility in Chennai

Alpha, a producer of electronic soldering and bonding materials, has recently opened a new manufacturing and training facility in Chennai, India.

The building is an addition to their existing 16'000 square-meter campus and will meet the growing needs of Alpha customers in the Indian sub-continent, Middle East and Africa.



The new facility will have the capability to produce the Alpha product line including bar solder, cored wire, solder paste, wave solder flux and cleaners. The facility will also provide training capabilities to our customers to enhance our product offerings, in a number of industry segments, such as automotive, lighting, industrial electronics, mobile devices, power supplies and telecom.



In addition, the Chennai facility will manufacture product lines from Enthone, another Alent plc company focused on high performance specialty chemicals and coating.



“Localizing production in India enables us to more effectively serve our customers,” said Raji Koshy, General Manager – Alent India. “Our ability to be proactive and responsive with shorter lead times will provide added value to our vast product technologies and services.”