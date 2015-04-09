© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Business | April 09, 2015
RS and Allied inks distribution deal with Taiwan Semiconductor
RS Components and Allied Electronics have entered a new global distribution agreement with Taiwan Semiconductor.
The agreement extends the existing partnership with RS into the US, Canada and Mexico through Allied, its sister company in North America.
The Taiwan Semiconductor range includes discrete power rectifiers, analogue ICs, voltage references, sensors, linear and switching regulators, op-amps, comparators, and lighting ICs.
“Our aim is to grow sales in North America by delivering product excellence and superior customer support,” said Andy Chao, VP Marketing and Sales, Taiwan Semiconductor. “Working with a high-service-level distributor is the key to success and Allied Electronics is the natural choice, building on the excellent record we have established with RS Components in other important territories worldwide.”
“Adding Taiwan Semiconductor further strengthens our position as a supplier of high-quality semiconductors to the region’s engineering and manufacturing communities,” said Dan Radic, Product Director – Semiconductors, Allied Electronics. “This great product range also perfectly complements our wider portfolio of passives, electromechanical components, interconnects, single-board computers, consumables and more, all deliverable from stock for the ultimate in easy access and fast turnaround.”
Jonathan Boxall, Global Head of Semiconductors, RS Components, added, “By choosing to work with Allied in North America, Taiwan Semiconductor has endorsed the excellent results achieved in important markets in EMEA and Asia. By establishing this truly global agreement, our two organisations can go on to achieve even greater successes together.”
