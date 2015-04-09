© jackie egginton dreamstime.com

Infinera places a bid onTransmode

Infinera has announced its offer to acquire Swedish Transmode, a company working with metro packet-optical networking, through a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Transmode.

The Board of Directors of Transmode has unanimously recommended to Transmode’s shareholders to accept the Offer. Pod Investment AB, the largest shareholder, which holds approximately 33 percent of the total shares and voting rights in Transmode, has undertaken to accept the Offer subject to customary conditions.



Complementing Infinera’s strength in the long-haul optical transport market and its early lead in the metro Cloud market, Transmode’s suite of metro core, edge and access solutions would allow Infinera to address the entire end-to-end WDM market and to capitalize on the transition of major 100G metro aggregation deployments expected by industry analysts to commence in 2016.



“The acquisition of Transmode accelerates the realization of our long held vision of providing an end-to-end portfolio of world class optical transport products. Further, the combination ensures we are well positioned to be a leading provider in the metro aggregation market as this market transitions to 100G,” said Tom Fallon, CEO of Infinera. “Transmode’s services-rich metro platforms, broad European customer base and profitable business model are naturally complementary to Infinera. We are also excited to have the Transmode team join Infinera and leverage our shared cultures of customer first, product excellence and profitability.”



“Drawing on the complementary and synergistic skill sets of Infinera and Transmode, the combined company will be able to compete more effectively, develop differentiated and advanced products, and provide greater value to its most important stakeholders – customers, investors and employees,” said Karl Thedéen, CEO of Transmode.



The offer is expected to close in the third quarter of Infinera’s fiscal year 2015, subject to certain closing conditions, including acceptance by more than 90 percent of the total number of shares of Transmode and other customary conditions.