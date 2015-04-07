© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

RS Components signs agreement with FLIR Systems

RS Components has signed a new distribution agreement with FLIR Systems, adding the company's portable thermal imaging instruments.

Valerie Ramon, Global Head of Electrical, Test & Measurement, RS Components, said, “The FLIR Systems range is a valuable extension to our portfolio, and delivers advanced features with affordability that allows even small contractors to use thermal imaging to enhance their test, maintenance and troubleshooting capabilities. We have worked with FLIR Systems to create a unique special offer for the E4-E8 series, and invite customers to celebrate with us by taking advantage of this great introductory package.”



The instruments now available from RS include the FLIR E4/E5/E6/E8 and FLIR E40/E50/E60 thermal imaging cameras, as well as the newly launched FLIR TG165 imaging IR thermometer and FLIR C2. In total, 35 new products join the RS test & measurement portfolio, including accessories such as carry cases, tripod adapters, batteries, chargers and power supplies.



Thomas J. Scanlon, Vice President, Worldwide Test Equipment Sales, FLIR Systems, added, “RS has a large and loyal customer base among electrical and building maintenance engineers; the owners of the toolkits we are looking to expand with our portable thermal imaging devices. We expect this new agreement to increase sales and share in our key target markets.”