© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | April 07, 2015
NXP to power Shanghai smart city project
NXP Semiconductors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chinese commercial real estate developer B.M. Holding Group and integrated IT service provider Digital China Holdings Ltd, to build a "smart" business district.
The Memorandum officially establishes the parties as strategic partners in the construction of a large-scale “smart” business district in the center of Shanghai, incorporating wireless networking technology.
The long-term agreement will see NXP supply B.M. Holding with the latest in secure Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Construction on the new business district is expected to be completed in 2017.
NXP executive vice president Guido Dierick said: “As Europe’s leading semiconductor company, NXP has built extensive experience in enabling Secure Connections for a Smarter World on a global scale. We are excited to combine our latest technology innovations and knowledge with leading Chinese partners to enable this large-scale smart business district.”
“NXP has been in the Chinese market for thirty years and this strategic cooperation with local Chinese partners represents yet another breakthrough in local cooperation,” said NXP senior vice president and NXP China CEO Li Zheng. “Through our secure connected smart city solutions, we are aiding the development of IoT in China.”
The project will consist of a 1 square kilometre smart commercial complex constructed in Shanghai’s Zhabei District, on the north bank of the Suzhou Creek. The development will use Near Field Communication (NFC), smart furniture, community illumination, resource control, safety monitoring, and numerous other technologies.
“NXP’s secure connected wireless IoT solutions are supporting the creation of smart commercial developments,” said B.M. Holding executive director and president, Yongjian Sun. “This high-quality commercial district will be a landmark complex within the center of Shanghai, providing investment value to the business community and driving local economic development.”
“Together with NXP’s world-leading IoT solutions and our building control, integrated systems, cloud computing, mobile connectivity, and practical IoT management, we will achieve true integrated innovation,” said Digital China vice president of engineering, Fangping Li.
