Kemet Corporation purchases IntelliData

Electronic components supplier, Kemet Corporation, has purchased IntelliData, Inc., a Colorado-based developer of digital solutions supporting discovery, decision support, and the sales and marketing of electronic components.

"The needs of the electronic component industry stand unique, and IntelliData's proven expertise in software development and content delivery will clearly be an asset to KEMET as we continue to expand our capacitor, electromechanical and electromagnetic technologies," said Per Loof, KEMET Chief Executive Officer. "KEMET is committed to investing in solutions that provide our customers with the most current part data available to assist with the design-in process, and beyond."



"For nearly fifteen years, KEMET has shared our vision for removing complexity from component selection and elevating the sales and service experience for their customers," said Tim Herring, IntelliData President. "As part of the KEMET family, we look forward to leading our industry with web and mobile applications which drive efficiency throughout the design/selection and sales processes."