Sony halves its stake in Olympus

Japanese Sony is selling roughly half of it's stake in Olympus Corporation to JP Morgan Securities Japan.

The reason behind the sale is to “strengthen its financial resources and obtain funds for growth-oriented strategic investments,” as the company puts it. Following the sale, Sony plans to closely collaborate with Olympus through its business alliance with Olympus and the medical business venture, Sony Olympus Medical Solutions



Sony's stake in Olympus before the sale amounted to 10.06 % which will drop down to 5.03 % following the closure of the sale, which is expected to happen on April 6, 2015.