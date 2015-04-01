© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

paragon’s subsidiary Voltabox signs with Triathlon

paragon’s subsidiary Voltabox Deutschland GmbH has agreed a strategic partnership for the European market with Triathlon Batterien GmbH.

This exclusive agreement involves supplying lithium ion batteries for use in intralogistic solutions such as electric forklift trucks, driverless transport systems and so on. Triathlon is a German supplier of traditional lead acid batteries who aims to further expand its position with high-performance lithium ion batteries from Voltabox.



Voltabox will supply several hundred battery modules to Triathlon in 2015. From 2016 onwards, the output is scheduled to rise to several thousand modules a year.



Klaus Dieter Frers, CEO of paragon AG commented on the partnership: “We have long worked towards building this partnership. We are delighted that this cooperation with Triathlon will enable us to access a further complete and very interesting market segment, and that without incurring the great expense necessary to establish proprietary sales structures for this industrial market. Further, this exclusive partnership offers not only enormous revenue potential but also great planning reliability as the contractually agreed minimum purchase volumes will add a substantial base capacity for the highly automated production at Voltabox over several years.”