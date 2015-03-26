© baloncici dreamstime.com

Intepro moves to larger facility to accommodate growth

Intepro Systems have relocated to a larger facility to accommodate increased sales in Europe and additional power test product ranges.

The new 222 square meter facility is more than double the size of their original one and will provide increased support to sales with a fully kitted-out demonstration suite for both customer presentations and training.



The move has been in part prompted by the appointment of Intepro as distributor for Europe and the USA by Preen, specialist manufacturers of test and measurement power sources.





Simon Tanner, Sales Manager of Intepro systems comments, “We have an aggressive new product introduction plan running from last year which has seen the introduction of a number of new electronic load products. We have also just launched a completely new 64 Bit version of our market leading PowerStar automated power test software and our new training suite will be an excellent new resource for us to support this. The addition of Preen to our portfolio is a very exciting development for 2015, their products can be very large which a major contributing factor to our move was.”