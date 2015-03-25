© verticalarray dreamstime.com

Mouser signs with Halo Electronics

Mouser Electronics signs global agreement to distribute magnetic technology solutions from Halo Electronics.

Mouser has entered into a global distribution agreement and partnership with Halo Electronics – a manufacturer of communication and power magnetic components for Ethernet, telecom, DC/DC converter circuits, and high-voltage isolation applications.



The company's new portfolio features many of their solutions, including their Ethernet FastJacks, integrated RJ-45 connectors, RF transformers, Power over Ethernet (PoE), and telecom communications products.



"This distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics provides a unique opportunity for our customers,” said John P. Diggins HALO’s V.P of Sales. “With Mouser’s extended distribution network, complementary top-notch sales support, and on-time delivery and responsiveness, partnered with HALO’s 20+ years of magnetic experience and patented SMD construction, we’re sure to expand our global reach and get our products into the hands of developers even faster.”