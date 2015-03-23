© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

National Instruments acquires BEEcube

National Instruments is acquiring BEEcube, a supplier of high-performance FPGA prototyping and deployment products for wireless research, infrastructure and military/defense applications.

“As the Internet of Things (IoT) drives greater demand for data and an increasing number of connected devices, NI is excited to be at the forefront of research and prototyping tools for next-generation 5G wireless technology,” said Charles Schroeder, NI director of RF communications. “NI and BEEcube share a common philosophy and vision of platform-based design, and we believe the combination of the two companies will strengthen our leadership position as 5G progresses toward commercialization.”



Chen Chang, BEEcube’s founder and CEO, added, “For many years, BEEcube has been at the forefront of technology innovation in telecommunications applications. By joining NI, we will have the resources to continue to drive 5G research and provide our customers solutions which enable infrastructure deployment on a global scale.”



BEEcube will operate as a wholly-owned NI subsidiary under the leadership of Chang and continue to sell and support its products under the BEEcube brand through its direct and distributor channels. The BEEcube acquisition is not material to National Instruments consolidated financial statements.