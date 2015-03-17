© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Applied Ventures invests in UV LED startup

2014 was a busy and active year for Applied Ventures. The company closed four new investments in early stage technology companies, and has since 2005 invested some USD 190 million in more than 62 portfolio companies.

The most recent investment is RayVio Corporation, a solid state ultraviolet (SSUV) light emitting diode (LED) startup first developed at Boston University. RayVio provides semiconductor-based UV LED light sources for safe point-of-use disinfection products and applications for water, air, food, surfaces and other areas across the industrial, consumer and digital health sectors.



Applied Ventures will help RayVio accelerate product development from prototype to commercialisation by extending the company’s core competencies in precision materials engineering and broad market expertise to enable mutual success. RayVio’s first product release is expected later this year.



“We continue to identify and accelerate innovation around the world where our precision materials engineering capabilities can extend to new growth markets in the semiconductor, display, lighting, energy storage and conversion, and clean energy sectors,” Applied Ventures write in a blog post.