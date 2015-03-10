© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

America II strengthens partnership with Alliance

America II has expanded its global franchise agreement with Alliance Memory, a manufacturer of legacy memory devices.

Through its partnership with Alliance, America II will stock and distribute the three Micron discontinued 512M synchronous DRAM devices—the MT48LC32M16A2P-75:C, MT48LC32M16A2P-75 IT:C, and MT48LC64M8A2P-75:C parts. In addition, the distributor will offer the new Alliance-marked 512M SDRAMs.



“America II is adding infrastructure and making investments in our franchise lines,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “We’ve had a great relationship with Alliance Memory for the past year, and we’re excited to be working even closer with them. It’s important that our customers avoid disruptions in their supply chain when parts reach end-of-life. Working with Alliance, we can now ensure Micron customers have the support they need when it comes to the 512M SDRAMs, without having to go through redesigns.”



“America II has done a wonderful job promoting Alliance Memory,” said David Bagby, president and CEO at Alliance Memory. “They’ve been able to introduce our company and products to new customers and help expand our brand presence around the world. Working closely with them, we can now extend the SDRAM life cycle and provide ongoing support to their OEM and EMS customers around the world.”