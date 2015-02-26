© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Caeleste expands to United States and Asia with new partner

Caeleste expands its activity in united states and Asia with AlliedSens as strategic partner.

AlliedSens will become official representative of Caeleste for custom design CMOS image sensor in these regions. With a strong technical expertise and extensive experience in the field of high end imaging system, AlliedSens will support Caeleste growing business in Asia and America.



“with the growing demand of custom design sensors, it is critical for Caeleste to rely on the best possible partners to expand our activities worldwide,” said Patrick Henckes, CEO of Caeleste.



“We are happy to have Caeleste’s cutting edge custom image sensor into our product line in order to fulfill the rapid growing demand of high performance image sensors for industrial, medical and automotive applications in Asia and Americas,” explains Eiji Watanabe, CEO of AlliedSens.