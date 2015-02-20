© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Components | February 20, 2015
America II signs agreement with Marl
America II has entered into a franchise distribution agreement with Marl International, a manufacturer of LED products and systems used in the telecommunications, transportation, defense and industrial industries.
“America II is evolving quite a bit,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “We have a concentrated focus on delivering new franchise lines to our customers. Our supply chain development team is engaged with both customers and suppliers to ensure we’re bringing the right partners on board. Our goal is to enhance and diversify our line card with quality products, and the addition of Marl confirms that commitment. Their line of innovative and cost-effective LED solutions is a great addition, allowing us to offer best-in-class products to our OEM and EMS customers around the world.”
Under terms of the agreement, America II will have global distribution rights to Marl International’s portfolio of LED components and accessories including discrete LEDs, PCB mounted LEDs, bulb replacement LEDs, and sealed LED panel indicators.
“Our partnership with America II presents an enormous opportunity,” said Graham W. Round, strategic vice president of North America at Marl International Limited. “While we continue to supply our products to customers around the world, we recently introduced a new business strategy to help grow market share specifically in North America. As part of our approach, we wanted to work with a distributor who has the expertise and infrastructure to help us achieve our goals. America II is the perfect partner. With more than 25 years of experience, a dedicated product management team, and a significantly large sales force, they have the talent and capability to drive new business in all North American market sectors. We’re excited about the opportunity and are thrilled to have them as a franchise distributor.”
