© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Mario Orlandi new president of SILICA

SILICA, an Avnet company, has appointed Mario Orlandi as new SILICA President with immediate effect.

Orlandi most recently served on the SILICA executive team as vice president sales for Europe where he has been an instrumental part in reorganising the sales organisation and further developing SILICA’s sales and demand creation strategy.



Says Miguel Fernandez, Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA president, “With his proven experience, Mario is uniquely qualified for this critical position as we continue executing on SILICA’s strategy and value proposition. He will spearhead our drive to exploit the company’s full potential across Europe, ensuring that both customers and supplier partners reach optimal success and achieve the greatest business benefit through working with SILICA. I am confident that these qualities will serve him well in his new role.”



Mario joined SILICA in 2004 from Motorola (now Freescale), where he held the position of European distribution sales director. At Motorola, he started as a field sales engineer and progressed through the ranks to the position of sales director. He began his career with SGS Thomson (now STMicroelectronics) as a quality engineer.