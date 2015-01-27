© evertiq

Acal BFI appointed pan-european distributor for Axsem

Acal Bfi has signed a new, pan-European, distribution agreement with Axsem.

Located in Switzerland, Axsem is a developer and manufacturer of VHF and UHF radio IC and microcontrollers as well as SoC.



Matthias Beuther, European Product Manager - Wireless Products at Acal BFi, said: “We are delighted to be appointed as Axsem’s pan-European distributor. The addition of their innovative product range, which includes RF transceiver and microcontroller ICs as well as “ready to use” IoT solutions for different standards such as enocean, Sigfox, KNX or wireless M-BUS, complements Acal BFi’s current M2M and RF portfolio and enhances our ability to provide our customers with the latest high quality and ultra-low power IoC/SoC products on the market.”



Thomas Wolff, CEO at Axsem said: “Axsem is pleased to partner with Acal BFi to distribute our product lines. Their reputation for providing leading-edge products and custom design-in solutions combined with our innovative manufacturing and development capabilities enable both Acal BFi and Axsem to expand our market opportunities whilst enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our customers.