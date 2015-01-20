© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

SUSS MicroTec and NuFlare Technology agree on collaboration

NuFlare Technology and SUSS MicroTec has entered a cooperation to combine their expertise in Photomask Equipment and process solutions.

NuFlare Technology will install a SUSS MicroTec MaskTrackPro bake and develop system into their main manufacturing fab, in Yokohama, Japan, in early 2015.



The MaskTrackPro system is designed and manufactured to meet demanding requirements for masks used in NGL (Next Generation Lithography), such as EUVL (Extreme-Ultraviolet Lithography), 193i extension and NIL (Nano-Imprint Lithography).



'In the semiconductor industry, equipment suppliers are responsible for a smooth and fast start-up of their systems into production.', says Yuta Nagai, General Manager of SUSS MicroTec Photomask Equipment. 'Our valuable partnership with NuFlare allows both companies to provide solid turn-key equipment and technology solutions to mask makers worldwide.'



'Integration between mask writer and develop system is indispensable to accommodate a tighter accuracy request from our high-end customers. I believe the collaboration between SUSS MicroTec and NuFlare will allow us to give them the solution.', says Fumiaki Shigemitsu, President of NuFlare Technology, Inc.