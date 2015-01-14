© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Infineon successfully acquires International Rectifier

Infineon has completed the acquisition of International Rectifier. The El Segundo based company has become part of Infineon following the approval of all necessary regulatory authorities and shareholders.

“The acquisition of International Rectifier is an important step for Infineon to foster our position as a global market leader in power semiconductors. We are sure that International Rectifier and its employees will make a great contribution to a joint successful future. Together both companies make a powerful combination”, says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “We offer our customers an unparalleled product portfolio. Our profound understanding of their needs enables us to provide the best possible and competitive solutions. The acquisition helps us to accelerate our strategic approach ‘from product thinking to system understanding’.”



The combined company is led by Reinhard Ploss, CEO, Arunjai Mittal, Member of the Management Board Regions, Sales, Marketing, Strategy Development and M&A, and Dominik Asam, CFO. President of International Rectifier and of Infineon North America is Robert LeFort.



The combined company gains greater scope in product portfolio and regions, especially with small and medium enterprise customers in the US and Asia.