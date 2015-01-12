© nickondr dreamstime.com

Grey Mountain Partners acquires Sunbelt Transformer

Grey Mountain Partners has invested in Sunbelt Transformer, LTD, and acquired a majority ownership position.

As partners, management and Grey Mountain will work together to support the Company's long-term strategic growth plan, which centers on enhancing its current service offering and expanding its product line to better serve its customers’ needs.



Dan Sweeney, who became Sunbelt’s Chief Executive Officer in connection with the transaction, said, “We are excited to be working with Grey Mountain Partners as our new equity partner. Like us, Grey Mountain is dedicated to constant improvement, and our shared philosophy of continuous process enhancement should make this a great partnership going forward. We look forward to utilizing Grey Mountain’s resources and expertise to take the Company to the next level as we seek to offer our customers more and better services, with an emphasis on speed, customization and ease of doing business”