Neil Harrison to Datwyler

Dätwyler Holding Inc. has named Neil Harrison as the new head of the Datwyler Technical Components Division and a member of the Executive Board.

He will take up his new responsibilities at the beginning of 2015 from Paul Hälg, who has been leading Datwyler’s Technical Components Division ad interim since August 2014 in addition to his role as CEO.



Since 2009 Neil has been the President of Premier Farnell Europe, a UK-based company, where he is responsible for the European business, with annual revenues of approximately CHF 570 million. In addition, as the global head of eCommerce, he is responsible for the continuous upgrading and expansion of the worldwide e-business offering. Neil has held several international management functions for Premier Farnell since 1995.



"With his many years of experience in the industry and his specific knowledge of e-business, Neil is the ideal person to finish the demanding integration projects and to drive forward the expansion of the Datwyler distribution business," says Paul Hälg, CEO of the Datwyler Group.



All key integration projects are progressing according to plan. For example, in early November 2014 the German distribution centre was moved to the new centralised Datwyler distribution centre at the Nedis location in the Dutch town of 's-Hertogenbosch. The move of the Swedish warehouse is scheduled for the second half of 2015.