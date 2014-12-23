© vladek dreamstime.com

Powertech and Micron team up for assembly and packaging services

Powertech Technology, a supplier of integrated circuit (IC) backend services, and Micron Technolog have entered into a series of agreements forming the basis of a long-term strategic relationship for assembly and packaging services in Xi'an, China.

Under the agreements, Micron will complement its existing test and module manufacturing operations in the Xi'an High Tech Zone through the construction of a new assembly and packaging facility. Upon its completion, PTI will occupy the assembly facility and provide Micron with assembly and packaging services for a period of several years.



"As a leading provider of backend services to the semiconductor industry, PTI is pleased to team with Micron to develop this new assembly facility in Xi'an and further expand PTI's services throughout the region," said PTI CEO DK Tsai.



"Micron has enjoyed a strong and productive relationship with the Xi'an High Tech Zone operating our existing test facility there, and collaborating with PTI allows us to efficiently enhance our worldwide integrated manufacturing operations and decrease cycle-time," said Rick Bunch, Micron Vice President of Backend Manufacturing.