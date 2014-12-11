© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser expands partnership with Analog Devices

Mouser Electronic havs expanded its strategic partnership and worldwide distribution agreement with Analog Devices (ADI) to include ADI's recently acquired RF and microwave products from Hittite Microwave.

The Hittite Microwave Products from Analog Devices apply analog, digital and mixed-signal semiconductor technologies, used in a variety of wireless & wired communication and sensor applications, for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, fiber optic, microwave & millimeter wave communications, military, space and test & measurement systems.