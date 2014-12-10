© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Tetronics buys 90% of Funkwerk Security Communications GmbH

Tetronics Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH takes over 90 % of Funkwerk Security Communications GmbH in Salzgitter.

Funkwerk AG, Kölleda, has transferred 90 % of its shares in Funkwerk Security Communications GmbH, Salzgitter, (FSC) to Tetronics Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH; the remaining shares will continue to be held by Funkwerk AG.



Funkwerk Videosysteme GmbH (FVS), to date a subsidiary of FSC, will be transferred to another company in the Funkwerk Group before the contract is closed. The Video Systems unit therefore will remain fully in the Funkwerk group.



The corporate realignment will be followed by the search for strategic cooperation partners and investors in an effort to advance the internationalisation of FSC to the extent necessary.