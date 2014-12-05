© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

ams acquires private sensor specialist

ams has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in acam-messelectronic, a company dealing with time-based measurement and related sensor solutions, in an all-cash transaction.

acam-messelectronic designs and markets sensor interface solutions based on the company’s time-to-digital converter (TDC) technology.



acam-messelectronic is headquartered in Stutensee, Germany, and the company has approximately 25 employees. acam-messelectronic’s annual revenues reach the high single-digit million EUR rang. The parties to the transaction, which is expected to close within the next week subject to certain approvals and conditions, have agreed to keep the consideration confidential.



Following the closing, ams plans to integrate acam-messelectronic’s activities in current and emerging markets into its existing business at the present location and to consolidate acam-messelectronic for accounting purposes from the first quarter 2015 onwards.