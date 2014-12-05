© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

GaN Systems distribution deal with Daito Electron

GaN Systems appoints Daito Electron to spearhead distribution of high power gallium nitride transistors in Japan and Korea.

GaN Systems Inc, a developer of gallium nitride power switching semiconductors, has signed a distribution agreement with Japanese company Daito Electron (Daitron) to distribute its gallium nitride (GaN) high power switching transistors in Japan and Korea.



Girvan Patterson, President, GaN Systems comments: “Gallium nitride devices are recognised to be the future of power electronics, and as our product portfolio is now ready for commercialisation, it’s both key and timely for us to continue to build our worldwide distribution network. In Daito Electron, we are confident we have found a technically excellent and strong partner for success in Japan and Korea.”



Mr. Shinji Ikutani, Sr. Corporate Officer of Daitron comments: “We are delighted to be able to bring GaN Systems’ innovative, high-performance GaN power switching transistors to our customers throughout Japan and Korea. Key industries across our region from automotive through industrial and consumer can now access this new core technology and achieve competitive edge by designing GaN Systems’ power transistors into their next generation products.”