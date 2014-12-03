© kritchanut dreamstime.com

u-blox acquires Lesswire's short range modules business

Swiss based u-blox is acquiring the automotive-grade Bluetooth and Wi-Fi module products and a team of engineers from lesswire AG, a subsidiary of the PRETTL group.

Lesswire is a privately owned company that provides robust vehicle-ready short range wireless communication modules to automotive electronics suppliers in Europe and Asia.



The purchase includes off-the-shelf products, equipment and a team of experts in the area of connected car and short range connectivity modules.



“The addition of the automotive modules from lesswire positions u-blox as a strategic supplier of wireless technology to the fast growing market for in-car and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems,“said Herbert Blaser, VP of short range products at u-blox. “Besides actual high demand for in-car connectivity, next generation smart cars will have advanced safety and collision avoidance systems that depend on robust, reliable communications. Building on u‑blox’ leadership in automotive positioning electronics, this acquisition adds a key enabling technology to our portfolio. We welcome our new colleagues in Berlin to build on the synergies between our companies.”



“The sale of our automotive short range modules to u-blox is advantageous for both companies," said Dr. Ralph Meyfarth, lesswire CEO. “lesswire will continue to focus on system-level products for car connectivity and industrial wireless solutions, and we will depend on u-blox as module-experts to deliver us the key wireless components we need to continue growing in this market.”



lesswire’s module operations in Berlin will become a u-blox product center for automotive-grade short range radio modules. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.