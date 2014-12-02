© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Freescale acquires Zenverge

Freescale Semiconductor has acquired Zenverge, a fabless semiconductor company and a developer of advanced HD content processing ICs.

Zenverge’s transcoding technology enables the conversion of one media stream into multiple streams, each individually formatted and optimized for the specific internet connected device or platform where it will be displayed.



According to Geoff Lees, senior vice president and general manager for Freescale’s Microcontroller product group, the transaction will significantly enhance Freescale’s content processing, storage and interoperability capabilities for a range of Video Internet of Things applications and markets.



“This acquisition extends Freescale’s reach into both display- and media-centric processing at a time when both the volume and density of internet content is growing rapidly,” said Lees. “Zenverge is a recognized leader in the secure optimization, unification, storage and distribution of rich digital content. The company’s highly advanced technologies present growth opportunities for Freescale in new markets, while providing compelling and highly differentiated functionality for future generations of many popular Freescale product portfolios.”



As part of the agreement, key members of Zenverge have joined Freescale. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.