© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Daimler expands production capacities for lithium-Ion batteries

Daimler AG is expanding the production capacities for lithium-ion batteries with investments of around EUR 100 million in the Deutsche ACCUmotive subsidiary in coming years.

Currently, a new building – to be completed by mid-2015 – is under construction in the Saxon city of Kamenz. “We are looking forward to continuous growth in the demand for Deutsche ACCUmotive batteries”, said Frank Blome, Managing Director of Deutsche ACCUmotive.



With the completion of the third construction phase Deutsche ACCUmotive will have nearly 20'000 square meter of production and logistics space at its disposal, or four times the area since the start of production in the year 2011.



“Deutsche ACCUmotive will be producing the lithium-ion batteries for the upcoming electric versions of the smart fortwo and forfour from 2016 as well as for future hybrid models of Mercedes-Benz”, announced Blome. “The development and production of our lithium-ion batteries is competitive in every respect. We are in the black at Deutsche ACCUmotive.”



Additional growth opportunities outside the automotive industry also arise for Deutsche ACCUmotive through the entry into the business with stationary applications, where the vehicle batteries serve as the technological foundation for the development of stationary energy storage units.