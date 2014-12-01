© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Powervation appoints Chief Financial Officer

Powervation has appointed Rick Santos as its new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Rick Santos brings over 20 years of corporate finance, M&A, and international financial management experience with both public and privately-held companies, in the technology and semiconductor sectors. Most recently Rick served as Vice President and CFO of Validity Sensors, Inc.



“I am delighted to have Rick join the Powervation team,” said Mike McAulliffe, Chief Executive Officer. “Rick is a seasoned financial leader with a wealth of experience and a proven ability to manage finance teams, growth and operational excellence initiatives. I believe he can be instrumental in helping us build the company and achieve our long-term business objectives.”



Rick has also held CFO and senior financial management positions at other technology companies, including, Intel Corporation, VxTel (acquired by Intel), Exar Corporation, and Fundamental Software.



“Powervation is an emerging leader in the exciting high-growth, digital power market and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to join the Powervation management team, and lead the company’s finance and strategic business initiatives” said Rick Santos, Chief Financial Officer at Powervation.