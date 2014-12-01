© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Sensirion partners with Future Electronics

Sensirion has entered a global sales agreement with Future Electronics.

As part of the agreement, Future Electronics will sell the Sensirion product portfolio of humidity sensors and sensor solutions for the measurement and control of gas flows.



“We are very excited to have found a partner that is globally active and can offer our customers optimal support on-site,” says Christian Constantin, Distribution Channel Manager at Sensirion. “With Future Electronics, our customers will receive quick consultation and top-flight technical expertise, even in regions where we do not have our own branches.”



Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice-President of Analog, Power Management & Connectivity Solutions at Future Electronics says, “With the product range from Sensirion, we are adding a respected manufacturer to our sensor line-up. We offer our customers these high-quality technical products for the fast-growing sensor market, in which the focus is on improving health, comfort and energy efficiency.”