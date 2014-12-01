© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Astute launches Electromech division

Astute Electronics has launched a franchised electromechanical division with key franchises targeting hi-rel industries.

Heading up the new electromechanical division is Gary Evans who has many years in international sales and marketing roles at leading connector companies including Deutsch, ITT and Harwin.



The division launches with six franchises: Amphenol, Airborn, Delphi, Fischer, Positronic and Quell. The initial manufacturing partners, explains Evans, have been chosen for the products and technologies they offer, plus their applicability to Astute’s key customer base.



“Names such as Amphenol, Airborn and Delphi speak for themselves”, comments Evans. “They have been the preferred choice of our customers for many years, so it is an obvious benefit that we have formalized our relationship with these suppliers. Fischer is also well-known and offers products that feature innovative contact technology which are rugged yet space saving and have high environmental ratings. Positronic adds excellent power connectors plus a wide range of standard and custom devices for hi-rel applications.”



He continues: “We are also very excited about a new name - Quell – which offers unique EESEAL technology that addresses EMC issues both at the design stage and during final test. Suppression is contained within the seal itself reducing size, and delivery is under seven days from concept, slashing TTM.”



Evans concludes: “We are looking to combine Astute’s ferocious customer service ethos with the best technical design in support delivered by professionals who have built excellent careers at the world’s top connector manufacturers before moving into distribution.”