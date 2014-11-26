© ed & a

E.D.&A. moves into new facility

E.D.&A. has moved into its new business premises in Kalmthout. The company had to relocate in order to meet expectations of its customers.

“Since late 2012, we have been producing our custom-made electronic controllers on our own production line. Our aim in the future is to systematically increase the number of products we produce on our own assembly line. The improved facilities in our new building and the possibilities to expand mean that E.D.&A. is now ready for the future. Compared to its former premises, E.D.&A. now has considerably more production, testing and warehouse room and a spacious department for its R&D engineers,” the company writes in a statement.