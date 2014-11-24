© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Huawei starts construction of its NFV open lab

Huawei has started construction of its Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Open Lab to global operators and partners.

The NFV Open Lab aims at stimulating innovation, industry development and collaborative benefits for global telecom networks supporting NFV/Software Defined Networking (SDN) and cloud-computing technologies.



The NFV Open Labs will aims to bring an environment that will help ensure that NFV solutions and carrier grade infrastructure are compatible with emerging NFV standards and with the Open Platform NFV source (OPNFV). The NFV Open Lab is composed of three labs, located in China, Germany and the USA.