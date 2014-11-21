© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Ex-BlackBerry CEO joins Powermat as new head

Powermat Technologies, a company working with wireless power solutions, has named Thorsten Heins as Chief Executive Officer of the company and Chairman of the board.

The appointment of Mr. Heins, previously CEO & President of BlackBerry and CTO of Siemens Communications, comes as Powermat expands its global presence – including the roll-out of its wireless charging stations at Starbucks across the United States.



Mr. Heins was selected to lead Powermat into its next phase of growth by a search committee established by company founder and outgoing CEO Ran Poliakine, who will serve as Vice Chairman of the Powermat board.



“Thorsten possesses the rare combination of deep technological and industry expertise with true leadership ability,” said Mr. Poliakine. “Powermat is poised at an important juncture in its evolution and Thorsten will lead its expansion to take the wireless charging solutions we created into the mainstream. I look forward to working closely with Thorsten as Powermat advances toward a bright future.”



“Powermat’s technology is on the cusp of mainstream adoption,” said Mr. Heins. “It is built directly into devices and cars, and the list of public venues that have adopted Powermat is growing steadily. In the same way that wireless communications untethered people and allowed them to do more on their own terms, wireless power has the potential to free us from the power cords that limit the freedom of mobile technology. It is exciting and energizing to be joining such an entrepreneurial company, where the contribution of every employee is essential to our shared success. Ran’s vision and execution created a world-class industry where none existed before. I am honored to lead Powermat into its next exciting phase.”