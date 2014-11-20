© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Intel looking to merge Mobile and PC division

We all knew it would be an uphill battle for Intel to gain traction in the mobile computing arena. The chip company has definitely felt the competition and has now has decided to merge its mobile business with the PC chip making division.

And with the lines between PC, tablets and phones getting increasingly blurry, this might be the right way for Intel.



The new – combined – unit will have Kirk Skaugen holding the reins. Skaugen is currently the head of the chip-maker's PC business, according to a report in Bloomberg citing Chuck Mulloy, a spokesman for Intel.