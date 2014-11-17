© creasencesro dreamstime.com

SK hynix memory solutions opens cffice in Colorado

SK hynix memory solutions (SKHMS) is opening a new engineering development center in Longmont, Colorado. The company has started staffing the site with engineering experts in the area of storage and firmware design.

Since its acquisition by SK hynix in 2012, SKHMS (formerly Link-A-Media Devices) has grown through active recruitment and the acquisition of a solid-state storage technology team from Violin Memory in May, 2014. The establishment of the office in Longmont is another step in furthering and implementing the company’s global strategy.



“We are excited to expand our global engineering team to now include experts from Longmont, a well-regarded area for its specialty in storage solution advancement. Longmont will serve as a core technology development site for our leading enterprise solutions. We look forward to recruiting top talent from the region,” said Y.J Choi, CEO of SKHMS.