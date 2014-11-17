© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

GigOptix withdraws proposal to acquire GSI Technology

GigOptix has withdrawn its previous offer to acquire all of the shares of GSI Technology for USD 6.50 per share.

“We were disappointed that, despite the fact that our offer was in an amount equal in value per share to the price paid by GSI Technology in its recently completed Dutch auction tender offer, was at a substantial premium to GSI Technology’s share price, offered, as we believe, a meaningful path to resolve the expensive litigations of GSI Technology, and represented, in our opinion, a compelling opportunity for its stockholders altogether – a number of whom tendered shares in the Dutch auction tender offer that were not repurchased - our offer was dismissed without giving us the opportunity to discuss its merits directly with their Board of Directors,” said Dr. Avi Katz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GigOptix.