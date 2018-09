Panasonic recalls battery packs due to overheating risk

© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Panasonic has expanded a recall of battery packs included with the Toughbook H2 rugged tabled PC and those sold separately.

The expanded recall includes Toughbook H2 battery packs manufactured between June 2011 and September 2012, following a recall announced in May 2014, covering battery packs manufactured between June 2011 and May 2012.The batteries are being recalled due to a possibility of overheating or igniting due to a manufacturing condition, although there have been no reports of fires nor injuries in the United States the company has still chosen to issue the recall.Panasonic has set up a site for customers to check if their product is among the recalled ones.