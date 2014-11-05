© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Teradyne acquires Avionics Interface Technologies

Teradyne has acquired substantially all of the assets of Avionics Interface Technologies, LLC, a provider of equipment for testing avionics data buses.

The Avionics Interface Technologies (AIT) business will be operated as an independent division within Teradyne’s Defense and Aerospace business unit, and will continue to provide products to existing and new customers.



AIT offers a series of testing solutions for both the commercial aerospace and defense industries, including MIL-STD-1553A/B, MIL-STD-1760E, Fibre Channel, ARINC 429, ARINC 615, ARINC 615A and ARINC 664p7.



“AIT’s products complement Teradyne’s line of bus test instrumentation, allowing Teradyne to provide complete test solutions for today’s avionics systems,” said John Wood, Vice President and General Manager of Teradyne’s Defense and Aerospace business unit.



“The combination with Teradyne creates unparalleled technical expertise in databus testing, which will strengthen our products and support,” said Bill Fleissner, President and General Manager of AIT. “AIT will continue to offer our products to simulation, test and embedded applications, and combined with Teradyne, will allow us to provide more comprehensive solutions to all of the customers we serve.”