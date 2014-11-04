© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Another design win for Fingerprint Cards

Fingerprint Cards has won a design win for the FPC1080, FPCs swipe fingerprint sensor, from a global smartphone OEM.

This new customer is targeting a launch of a mid-end smartphone model during the summer of 2015. The OEM wants to remain anonymous until further notice, FPC states in a release.



”Touch fingerprint sensors are more popular in the high- to mid-tier segments and swipe sensors in the mid- to low-tier segments. FPCs superior fingerprint technology with regards to image quality and low power consumption applies to both our touch fingerprint sensors and to our swipe fingerprint sensors and this allows our customers to bring a great user experience irrespective of whether touch or swipe is used,” said Jörgen Lantto, acting President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC