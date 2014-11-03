© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Innotech Solar expands its international sales force

The Scandinavian-German PV module manufacturer Innotech Solar (ITS) is expanding its international sales team for the UK, French and German markets.

The company has been able to attract three new sales managers. Iain Garner is joining the sales team as sales manager for the UK. He has been working in the PV industry for more than 30 years and has held senior sales management and business development positions with responsibility for various European and International markets. Iain will be in charge of all sales channels in the burgeoning British solar market.



As the sales manager for France, Vincent Beaurain will assume responsibility for sales in the French-speaking market. The Frenchman has spent the last five years working as the EU sales manager, with a focus on new business development and strategic account management, for two PV manufacturers. He will work towards further increasing Innotech Solar’s market share in the rapidly developing French solar market.



Ilias Agapidis has accepted the position of sales manager for the German-speaking market. “I was particularly attracted to Innotech Solar by its proven high performance products and its ‘greener than green’ philosophy,” he says, explaining that “On top of generating green energy, ITS modules are manufactured using a more environmentally friendly process than other solar modules, meaning that they have around a 50 percent lower carbon footprint.”



“The current PV market in Europe continues to evolve and mature whilst at the same time experiencing high levels of competition. To succeed in such a fiercely competitive market not only necessitates high-quality, durable products capable of generating high yields but also requires experienced employees skilled in communicating these benefits to customers. I am delighted that we have been able to recruit three highly experienced and knowledgeable sales experts into our team who will strongly contribute to the growth of our company,” states Jerry Stokes, CEO of Innotech Solar.