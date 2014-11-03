© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Components | November 03, 2014
Innotech Solar expands its international sales force
The Scandinavian-German PV module manufacturer Innotech Solar (ITS) is expanding its international sales team for the UK, French and German markets.
The company has been able to attract three new sales managers. Iain Garner is joining the sales team as sales manager for the UK. He has been working in the PV industry for more than 30 years and has held senior sales management and business development positions with responsibility for various European and International markets. Iain will be in charge of all sales channels in the burgeoning British solar market.
As the sales manager for France, Vincent Beaurain will assume responsibility for sales in the French-speaking market. The Frenchman has spent the last five years working as the EU sales manager, with a focus on new business development and strategic account management, for two PV manufacturers. He will work towards further increasing Innotech Solar’s market share in the rapidly developing French solar market.
Ilias Agapidis has accepted the position of sales manager for the German-speaking market. “I was particularly attracted to Innotech Solar by its proven high performance products and its ‘greener than green’ philosophy,” he says, explaining that “On top of generating green energy, ITS modules are manufactured using a more environmentally friendly process than other solar modules, meaning that they have around a 50 percent lower carbon footprint.”
“The current PV market in Europe continues to evolve and mature whilst at the same time experiencing high levels of competition. To succeed in such a fiercely competitive market not only necessitates high-quality, durable products capable of generating high yields but also requires experienced employees skilled in communicating these benefits to customers. I am delighted that we have been able to recruit three highly experienced and knowledgeable sales experts into our team who will strongly contribute to the growth of our company,” states Jerry Stokes, CEO of Innotech Solar.
As the sales manager for France, Vincent Beaurain will assume responsibility for sales in the French-speaking market. The Frenchman has spent the last five years working as the EU sales manager, with a focus on new business development and strategic account management, for two PV manufacturers. He will work towards further increasing Innotech Solar’s market share in the rapidly developing French solar market.
Ilias Agapidis has accepted the position of sales manager for the German-speaking market. “I was particularly attracted to Innotech Solar by its proven high performance products and its ‘greener than green’ philosophy,” he says, explaining that “On top of generating green energy, ITS modules are manufactured using a more environmentally friendly process than other solar modules, meaning that they have around a 50 percent lower carbon footprint.”
“The current PV market in Europe continues to evolve and mature whilst at the same time experiencing high levels of competition. To succeed in such a fiercely competitive market not only necessitates high-quality, durable products capable of generating high yields but also requires experienced employees skilled in communicating these benefits to customers. I am delighted that we have been able to recruit three highly experienced and knowledgeable sales experts into our team who will strongly contribute to the growth of our company,” states Jerry Stokes, CEO of Innotech Solar.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments