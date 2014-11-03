© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Samsung acquires Proximal Data

Samsung Electronics has acquired Proximal Data, a California-based company focusing on server-side caching software with I/O intelligence that work within virtualized systems.

“We are delighted to have Proximal Data join us, which will enable us to enhance our competence in SSD-based software for server systems,” said Bob Brennan, Senior Vice President of the Memory R&D Team at Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. “With this acquisition, we will be able to further expand our SSD business in the server and data center markets, while continuing to provide the most advanced SSD solutions to customers.”



"Proximal Data sees tremendous value in being part of Samsung Electronics, the world leader in flash storage,” said Rory Bolt, CEO and founder of Proximal Data. “We are excited at the opportunity to enhance our AutoCache, as well as to create revolutionary new products in enterprise storage, the potential of which will be greatly improved with access to the full capabilities of Samsung."



Caching software improves storage performance by controlling and storing frequently used data more efficiently.