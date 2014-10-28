© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

UMC enters volume production for Lantiq’s communication ICs

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has entered volume production for Lantiq’s SPT170 high voltage Power Management ICs (PMIC) used for landline applications.

J H Shyu, senior vice president of Production and Operation Integration at UMC said, “Although UMC has been an integral player in the mobile communication revolution, we are also addressing the requirements of landlines, which remain the practical choice for use in homes, offices and institutions. With over 1 billion landlines in operation across the globe, we are happy to address this market with UMC’s volume production of Lantiq’s SP170 ICs. We look forward to bringing Lantiq’s other products to fruition in the near future.”



Dominik Bilo, COO Lantiq, “With the delivery of highest quality semiconductor production and excellence in leading-edge processes, UMC is an extremely valuable partner for our manufacturing strategy. We rely on their high-tech expertise and proven processes. With the successful transfer of our SPT170 technology, we ensure consistent production of our mature and field proven voice solutions for many years to come - standing firm behind our product roadmap.”