Avnet named global distributor for Lenovo

Avnet Technology Solutions has been authorised globally as a Lenovo distributor and is now distributing Lenovo’s System x (x86) servers and related solutions.

Avnet is now distributing Lenovo’s System x (x86) servers and related solutions, following the transition of IBM’s System x server business to Lenovo.



“Lenovo has demonstrated great momentum in its enterprise server business, and its acquisition of IBM’s System x business is the start of an exciting new era for the x86 market,” said Tony Madden, senior vice president and supplier business executive for Avnet Technology Solutions, Global. “Avnet is working closely with Lenovo to ensure a seamless transition for existing System x channel partners and their customers. Additionally, our worldwide sales team is actively engaging with channel partners to capture new opportunities and help them transform Lenovo’s innovative technology into business solutions for their customers around the world."