© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

CVD receives $1.7 million order

CVD Equipment Corporation has received a USD 1.7 million order for additional features to be incorporated into a multi-million dollar order received earlier this year from a major aviation component supplier.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We have been working with this customer since 2010 in developing their next generation of equipment to manufacture their composite products. Going forward, the Company is well positioned in a number of major areas that will be beneficial for our long term growth. The increased capacity of our new facility allows us to accommodate opportunities we are presented as we continue to experience an increase in demand for our products and services - a trend that we anticipate will continue for many years to come.”