Alcatel-Lucent sells enterprise networking unit

Alcatel-Lucent has closed the sale of its subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to China Huaxin Post & Telecommunication Economy Development Center.

The price tag for the subsidiary landed on EUR 202 million. Alcatel-Lucent will retain a 15% minority stake in the divested business, as well as maintaining a commercial relationship with it in support of its growth ambitions under new ownership.



The divestment of the subsidiary is part of the “shift plan” that the company launched in 2013, a plan that would refocus the company as a specialist in IP, Cloud and Ultra-Broadband Access, at the same time as it would implement cost savings of EUR 1 billion.